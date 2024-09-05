This is not a drill:

Bill C-293 is heading back to the Senate on September 17, and this may be our last chance to stop it. If this bill passes, it could mark one of the most egregious assaults on the freedoms and rights of every Canadian. It has already passed in the House of Commons, but it’s not too late to take action. We must sound the alarm!

What Is Bill C-293 you ask? Well at first glance, this bill may seem like a reasonable public health measure, designed to help Canada prepare for future pandemics. But dig deeper and the dangerous potential of its vague and open-ended language becomes alarmingly clear. Bill C-293 gives the government the power to regulate any possible (even some impossible) and imaginable risk in the name of pandemic prevention. This bill is a sweeping overreach that could (and likely will) intrude into virtually every aspect of every Canadian’s life.

It is like writing a blank check for CONTROL. The bill lacks a clear draft plan for what it will regulate and how it will be enforced. The wording of the bill leaves the door open for sweeping regulations that could cover any subject matter FOR ANY THING. Public health measures? Sure. But what about restrictions on movement, mandatory interventions, or forced compliance with government mandates on issues that go far beyond health? The truth is, Canadians won’t know until it’s too late.

The bill gives unchecked power to a select few who would determine how to “manage” risks to public health. Without a clear draft or plan, Canadians are being asked to trust that this power will be used wisely and justly.

You heard that right, being asked to TRUST politicians not to abuse power is like asking the fox to guard the henhouse.

In recent years, we’ve seen how quickly governments can implement sweeping, draconian measures in the name of public health. Bill C-293 would make such measures even easier to pass, with less oversight.

While the bill is framed around pandemic preparedness, it could easily be used to address any crisis, real or fabricated. What stops the government from declaring another type of “emergency” and using Bill C-293’s broad provisions to regulate far beyond public health? From what I can see the answer is NOTHING, and have we not been down this road already at least once in the not so distant past?

With the power to legislate based on speculative risks, the government could overreach into your job, your home, your community, your privacy, and your very freedoms, using the excuse of "pandemic preparedness." Read the bill line for line…

WAIT DON’T RUN…you don’t have to read it , click below and let Lawyer Lisa walk you through what I see as yet another TROJAN HORSE (how many of these damn horses were let out of the barn)

click here:

https://rumble.com/v5dol05-emergency-catalytic-conversation-with-lawyer-lisa-miron.html

BUT What Can I Do, you ask? So glad you asked…let me count the ways

SOUND THE ALARM!!! Contact your Senators, Premiers, MP’s, MPP’s, MLA’s, City Council (all levels of government). Flood them with calls, emails, tweets (make them respond on social media) and letters demanding they reject Bill C-293. Let them know Canadians won’t stand for this unchecked power grab. The folks at preventgenocide2030.org have made this so easy for you. CLICK HERE and follow the steps: https://preventgenocide2030.org/ Spread the word. Share this message AND VIDEO with your friends, family, and colleagues. Social media, emails, word of mouth, use every channel you have to raise awareness. Share Organize and rally. If we remain passive, this bill will pass without resistance. Find local groups that oppose the bill, educate groups that like the bill, join protests, and take part in demonstrations that demand transparency and accountability.

WE HAVE PLACED A 911 CALL, take action across the country on Sept 11th (911)

ORGANIZE A RALLY/MARCH/CONVOY MEET AT YOUR MP’S OFFICE, YOUR MLA’S OFFICE, YOUR CITY COUNCIL, PREMIER’S OFFICE OR EVEN YOUR COURT HOUSE ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2024.

Take pictures of your events and SHARE SHARE SHARE , show Ottawa we have had enough and the time has come for them to hear what WE THE PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY.

Fort McMurray here is your call to action:

This is an emergency. If Bill C-293 passes, we lose more than just a bit of privacy or control over our lives, we lose the fundamental freedoms that make us Canadian. This bill threatens the very fabric of our rights and liberties. We cannot afford to sit idly by while this silent attack on our freedom slips through.

Wake up, Canada. The time to act is now. This is truly a

ALL HANDS ON DECK MOMENT

