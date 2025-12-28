Years ago I discovered I love Math and solving complex equations… well we sure a doozy on our hands today:

Solve for X: Canada’s War on Food Starts With Farmers, Ends With You

Most people think Canada’s food crisis begins with animal culls, “biosecurity,” or climate policy.

That is not the way I see it.

It begins with fewer farmers, More debt, Less land ownership, Less seed freedom, AND More CFIA authority, More UN alignment, More Agenda 2030 restructuring.

Put it into an equation and I get:

2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) − (CO₂ + H₂O) = X

Using BEDMAS, we simplify:

2030 = global governance framework

− FARMERS = the collapse of independent agriculture

+ UN + CFIA = centralized authority over food systems

− CO₂ − H₂O = control of the inputs of life

X = A country that cannot feed itself without permission.

Let me show you how every part of this equation is already happening.

FARMERS … Canada Is Losing Its Producers on Purpose

Canada is not “naturally evolving” away from farming.

The decline is manufactured.

Farm numbers down

Canada had 189,874 farms in 2021, continuing a decades-long decline.

Since the 1970s, we’ve lost over 100,000 farms.

Farm population collapse

Between 1971 and 2021, farm population fell by 62%.

Only 1 in 61 Canadians now lives on a farm.

Aging farmer base

The average farmer is now 56+ years old, with no replacement generation coming in.

Young farmers blocked

Land prices have tripled since 2006.

Debt loads make startup nearly impossible.

This is not an accident.

It is the predictable result of policy pressure, economic stress, and regulatory suffocation, all of which funnel land away from families and toward corporate or institutional ownership.

+ DEBT … The Noose Tightens

Farm debt is no longer a challenge.

It’s a weapon.

Total farm debt: over $166 billion

Up more than 70% in 15 years.

Debt rising faster than income

Net farm income dropped 26% in 2024.

Debt-to-income ratio

In some sectors, debt is 10× farm income.

Dependence on credit

Most farmers cannot operate without lines of credit (pretty much all businesses), making them vulnerable to policy shocks such as fertilizer restrictions, culls, or seed law changes.

A population drowning in debt does not resist.

It complies.

+ (UN + CFIA)… Global Policy, Domestic Enforcement

The UN lays out frameworks.

CFIA enforces them.

UN frameworks:

Agenda 2030

One Health

Sustainable Food Systems

Global Biodiversity Framework

Climate-aligned agriculture regulation

Loss-and-damage carbon policies

Water governance frameworks

CFIA policy tools:

Seeds Act

Plant Breeders’ Rights Act

Seeds Regulations (testing, purity, legality)

GMO approvals

Biosecurity enforcement

Culling authority

Licensing, inspection, and destruction powers

CFIA is not a food safety agency, it is the operational arm of a global restructuring of agriculture.

- (CO₂ + H₂O) … The Inputs of Life Become Regulated Assets

Plants need:

CO₂ (photosynthesis)

H₂O (water)

Seeds

All three are being taken out of the hands of farmers.

* CO₂

Canada’s fertilizer “emissions reduction” target requires massive operational changes.

This is not about climate … it is about control of plant growth.

* H₂O

Alberta’s Bill 7 signals a new era of water governance.

Water allocation and licensing will become a gatekeeping tool.

* SEEDS (the silent subtraction)

This is where CFIA becomes deadly.

Seed Control Is the Master Key … and CFIA Holds It

Forget the animals for a moment.

Forget the culls … I know we can’t really forget the massacre at Universal Ostrich Farm but for the sake of what I am laying out set it aside for now.

Whoever controls seed controls food.

Whoever controls food controls people.

CFIA controls:

what seeds are legal

what seeds are illegal

which varieties can be sold

which varieties are deregistered

whether farmers may save seed

which GMOs enter the country

which seeds must be destroyed

the intellectual property system (UPOV ’91)

import/export of all seed stock

which plant traits are allowed to exist

This is genetic governance, not “food safety.”

Once a nation loses its seed sovereignty, it loses its food sovereignty.

Once it loses its food sovereignty, it loses its national sovereignty.

This is why the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was established, not for you, but for them.

Elites storing heritage seeds while the rest of the world is pushed into patented, corporate-controlled genetics is not an accident.

It’s the blueprint.

Add It All Together, And Solve for X

Let’s plug the numbers back into the equation:

2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) − (CO₂ + H₂O) = X

We solve:

Remove independent farmers

Add global governance

Add CFIA enforcement

Remove access to water and CO₂

Add seed restrictions

Add debt

Add land consolidation

X = No food independence.

X = A captured agricultural system.

X = A country dependent on global authorities for survival.

X = Bio-governance instead of biology.

X = A future where Canadians cannot grow food without permission.

This isn’t a theory.

It’s math.

And CFIA isn’t just coming for the animals.

They are coming for everything that grows.

If this equation alarms you, I say GOOD, … it should. Canadians are sleepwalking into a future where food is permissioned, seeds are patented, farmers are replaced by frameworks, and water belongs to the state.

But none of this is inevitable, don’t get stuck on just one point of the system or one tragedy. As devastating as the ostrich massacre was, we honour those birds not by freezing in the grief of what happened, but by understanding why it happened, and by refusing to let it happen again anywhere in this country (or on this planet). Their deaths exposed a much larger design: a system that is regulating life itself, squeezing out farmers, controlling seeds, tightening water rules, and turning food into a permissioned commodity. The cull was not the whole story, it was the warning shot. And the most powerful way to honour Frank, LuLuu, Trevor, and every life lost is to take action NOW! Support independent farmers. Save and share heritage seeds. Challenge your MLA and MP on seed laws, water control, and CFIA overreach. Educate your neighbours. Push back against Agenda 2030 frameworks disguised as “sustainability.” We reclaim Canada by reclaiming our food AND we begin today, together.

To truly understand the scale of what is unfolding around you, and why your food, land, and freedoms are under coordinated pressure, visit PreventGenocide2030.org. Start learning. Start connecting. Start fighting back… Click logo below

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Math Class as we dig into Geometry …