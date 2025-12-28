2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) - (CO₂ + H₂O) = X
Solve for X
Years ago I discovered I love Math and solving complex equations… well we sure a doozy on our hands today:
Solve for X: Canada’s War on Food Starts With Farmers, Ends With You
Most people think Canada’s food crisis begins with animal culls, “biosecurity,” or climate policy.
That is not the way I see it.
It begins with fewer farmers, More debt, Less land ownership, Less seed freedom, AND More CFIA authority, More UN alignment, More Agenda 2030 restructuring.
Put it into an equation and I get:
2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) − (CO₂ + H₂O) = X
Using BEDMAS, we simplify:
2030 = global governance framework
− FARMERS = the collapse of independent agriculture
+ UN + CFIA = centralized authority over food systems
− CO₂ − H₂O = control of the inputs of life
X = A country that cannot feed itself without permission.
Let me show you how every part of this equation is already happening.
FARMERS … Canada Is Losing Its Producers on Purpose
Canada is not “naturally evolving” away from farming.
The decline is manufactured.
Farm numbers down
Canada had 189,874 farms in 2021, continuing a decades-long decline.
Since the 1970s, we’ve lost over 100,000 farms.
Farm population collapse
Between 1971 and 2021, farm population fell by 62%.
Only 1 in 61 Canadians now lives on a farm.
Aging farmer base
The average farmer is now 56+ years old, with no replacement generation coming in.
Young farmers blocked
Land prices have tripled since 2006.
Debt loads make startup nearly impossible.
This is not an accident.
It is the predictable result of policy pressure, economic stress, and regulatory suffocation, all of which funnel land away from families and toward corporate or institutional ownership.
+ DEBT … The Noose Tightens
Farm debt is no longer a challenge.
It’s a weapon.
Total farm debt: over $166 billion
Up more than 70% in 15 years.
Debt rising faster than income
Net farm income dropped 26% in 2024.
Debt-to-income ratio
In some sectors, debt is 10× farm income.
Dependence on credit
Most farmers cannot operate without lines of credit (pretty much all businesses), making them vulnerable to policy shocks such as fertilizer restrictions, culls, or seed law changes.
A population drowning in debt does not resist.
It complies.
+ (UN + CFIA)… Global Policy, Domestic Enforcement
The UN lays out frameworks.
CFIA enforces them.
UN frameworks:
Agenda 2030
One Health
Sustainable Food Systems
Global Biodiversity Framework
Climate-aligned agriculture regulation
Loss-and-damage carbon policies
Water governance frameworks
CFIA policy tools:
Seeds Act
Plant Breeders’ Rights Act
Seeds Regulations (testing, purity, legality)
GMO approvals
Biosecurity enforcement
Culling authority
Licensing, inspection, and destruction powers
CFIA is not a food safety agency, it is the operational arm of a global restructuring of agriculture.
- (CO₂ + H₂O) … The Inputs of Life Become Regulated Assets
Plants need:
CO₂ (photosynthesis)
H₂O (water)
Seeds
All three are being taken out of the hands of farmers.
* CO₂
Canada’s fertilizer “emissions reduction” target requires massive operational changes.
This is not about climate … it is about control of plant growth.
* H₂O
Alberta’s Bill 7 signals a new era of water governance.
Water allocation and licensing will become a gatekeeping tool.
* SEEDS (the silent subtraction)
This is where CFIA becomes deadly.
Seed Control Is the Master Key … and CFIA Holds It
Forget the animals for a moment.
Forget the culls … I know we can’t really forget the massacre at Universal Ostrich Farm but for the sake of what I am laying out set it aside for now.
Whoever controls seed controls food.
Whoever controls food controls people.
CFIA controls:
what seeds are legal
what seeds are illegal
which varieties can be sold
which varieties are deregistered
whether farmers may save seed
which GMOs enter the country
which seeds must be destroyed
the intellectual property system (UPOV ’91)
import/export of all seed stock
which plant traits are allowed to exist
This is genetic governance, not “food safety.”
Once a nation loses its seed sovereignty, it loses its food sovereignty.
Once it loses its food sovereignty, it loses its national sovereignty.
This is why the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was established, not for you, but for them.
Elites storing heritage seeds while the rest of the world is pushed into patented, corporate-controlled genetics is not an accident.
It’s the blueprint.
Add It All Together, And Solve for X
Let’s plug the numbers back into the equation:
2030 − FARMERS + (UN + CFIA) − (CO₂ + H₂O) = X
We solve:
Remove independent farmers
Add global governance
Add CFIA enforcement
Remove access to water and CO₂
Add seed restrictions
Add debt
Add land consolidation
X = No food independence.
X = A captured agricultural system.
X = A country dependent on global authorities for survival.
X = Bio-governance instead of biology.
X = A future where Canadians cannot grow food without permission.
This isn’t a theory.
It’s math.
And CFIA isn’t just coming for the animals.
They are coming for everything that grows.
If this equation alarms you, I say GOOD, … it should. Canadians are sleepwalking into a future where food is permissioned, seeds are patented, farmers are replaced by frameworks, and water belongs to the state.
But none of this is inevitable, don’t get stuck on just one point of the system or one tragedy. As devastating as the ostrich massacre was, we honour those birds not by freezing in the grief of what happened, but by understanding why it happened, and by refusing to let it happen again anywhere in this country (or on this planet). Their deaths exposed a much larger design: a system that is regulating life itself, squeezing out farmers, controlling seeds, tightening water rules, and turning food into a permissioned commodity. The cull was not the whole story, it was the warning shot. And the most powerful way to honour Frank, LuLuu, Trevor, and every life lost is to take action NOW! Support independent farmers. Save and share heritage seeds. Challenge your MLA and MP on seed laws, water control, and CFIA overreach. Educate your neighbours. Push back against Agenda 2030 frameworks disguised as “sustainability.” We reclaim Canada by reclaiming our food AND we begin today, together.
To truly understand the scale of what is unfolding around you, and why your food, land, and freedoms are under coordinated pressure, visit PreventGenocide2030.org. Start learning. Start connecting. Start fighting back… Click logo below
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Math Class as we dig into Geometry …
Connie’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"The cull was the warning shot"
Remember PM Carney mocked the slaughter of the ostriches at the Press Gallery Dinner. Remember his adoring audience, the main stream audience roared in laughter.
Alberta Minus 'Upper Canada' control means that Albertans must get a better deal out of confederation. If confederation is not in Alberta's best interest then why bother with it? It is time to stand behind that line and not let anyone cross it. We all remember the NEP, and now we have a WEF. These are very similar in that the authoritarians are trying to tell Albertans how, where, when as well as why and what. Albertans need to save themselves from total control and absolute destitution.
Land prices are NOT going up. I have a small acreage that was recently appraised for about half of what it was 5 years ago.