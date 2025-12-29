The Council of Concerned Citizens Funds Freedom

Big things are coming in 2026, and this is your invitation to be inside the room where strategy turns into action.

Joining the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) gives you access to private weekly Fireside Chats with Dr. Rima Laibow, and it directly funds the work of PreventGenocide2030.org.

That work isn’t about slogans or awareness campaigns. It’s about expanding reach, building solutions, and confronting the real problem:

A Deep Legislative Detox … calling bullshit where bullshit has been normalized, legislated, and enforced.

The objective is to restore national and personal sovereignty in our schools, economies, health care, and governments, before they’re gone entirely.

Why C3 Matters:

The Council of Concerned Citizens exists for people who understand that freedom doesn’t fund itself.

Your membership directly supports:

Reaching new audiences beyond the echo chamber

Developing new solutions grounded in law, ethics, and reality

Coordinating strategic pressure where it actually counts

This is how movements mature from awareness to influence.

This Is a Community … Not a Click

C3 is your opportunity to connect with serious, awake people who are done waiting, done asking permission, and ready to restore representative democracy, together.

If you’ve been asking:

“Where are the adults in the room?”

“How do we move from talking to doing?”

You’ve found your people!!!

Share With Your Circle of Influence

Freedom spreads person to person.

Tell your circle you’re a Member of the Council of Concerned Citizens.

Invite them to join you inside the conversation, inside the strategy. Click the link below and let’s start the year with a bang

🔗 https://preventgenocide2030.org/fire-side-chat/

To Learn More about C3 click the link below: https://preventgenocide2030.org/c3/

The Final Word

Support what you cannot afford to lose: your freedom.

2026 is not about surviving.

It’s about reclaiming ground.

Join C3 now. Fund freedom. Shape what comes next.