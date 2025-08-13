CLICK IMAGE ABOVE

Why I Think You Should Know About the Reclaiming Conference …

September 19–21, 2025 | Calgary BMO Centre , (the largest convention centre in Western Canada )

When I come across something I believe has the potential to bring people together in a meaningful way, I feel compelled to share it.

This September, the 4th Annual Reclaiming Conference will take place in Calgary, Alberta, at the BMO Center — Western Canada’s largest live conference venue. It’s shaping up to be a rare gathering of leaders and citizens who actually want to have the conversations we’ve been told not to have.

Why It Stands Out

We live in a time where real dialogue across differences is rare. Too many conferences are just echo chambers for one side of a debate. From what I’ve seen, this one is different — it’s aiming to bring together a broad range of speakers and delegates from government, health, law, politics, finance, independent media, and civil society to discuss leadership in an honest and solutions-focused way.

Advocating for a Congress of Citizens — a movement to bring forward actionable solutions for safeguarding democracy, protecting freedoms, and healing division.

What’s Planned

Speakers from across Canada, the U.S., and beyond — lawyers, doctors, politicians, economists, journalists, and more.



Independent media broadcast to a potential audience of 35+ million people worldwide.



Exhibition hall with breakout sessions, literature, and tools to strengthen personal and community resilience.



Why I’m Sharing This

I’ve seen too much polarization tear apart communities, families, and even our ability to solve common problems. Events like this — if done well — can push back against that trend by creating space for civil discourse and constructive action.

If you value open conversation, citizen-led solutions, and connecting with people from across the spectrum, you might find this worth attending and / or sharing with your own circles.

Please consider passing this along to someone who might be interested…

Hope to see you ALL there…